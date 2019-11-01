KEYSER - Plans are in the works to combine two festivals into a double treat for the Keyser area next year.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Ralph Broadwater, who spearheaded the Save the Keyser Pool Car Show held in downtown Keyser May 18, told the Keyser City Council recently that he is working with Terry Stephens, organizer of the Minco Music Heritage Festival, which was held June 22, to combine the two events and therefore help build larger crowds for both.

The car show is scheduled next year for May 16, and is traditionally held in conjunction with Armed Forces Day that day.

The event, a fund raiser for Keyser’s John R. Shelton Swimming Pool, is held in downtown Keyser, with the sections of North Main Street between Piedmont and Armstrong streets blocked off to traffic and filled with cars, trucks, bikes, vendors and entertainment.

The Minco Music Fest, held last year with locations at both Courthouse Square and Brooks Park, would be kept to just the streets around the courthouse this year, thus encouraging foot traffic between the two events.

“We’ll combine with them and see if we can’t get a bigger turnout,” Broadwater said.

As for the festivities planned for the car show, Broadwater says he plans to “go bigger and better” this year.

“We want to get the military involved in it,” he said, referring to the connection with Armed Forces Day.

The Minco Music Heritage Festival was established with Mineral County’s rich musical heritage in mind, especially with the ties to Jack Rollins, author of “Frosty the Snowman,” and Don Redman, a musician and composer whose works were recorded by the likes of Jimmy Dorsey and Count Basie.

The festival featured a wide variety of musical entertainment last year, from jazz to country, rock to bluegrass.

Further details will be released on both the Save the Keyser Pool Car Show and the Minco Music Festival as they become available.





