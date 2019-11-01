KEYSER - The Golden Tornado improved its record to 8-1 Friday night with a dominating win over neighbors Mountain Ridge at Alumni Field.

KEYSER - The Golden Tornado improved its record to 8-1 Friday night with a dominating win over neighbors Mountain Ridge at Alumni Field.

Getting off to an early lead, Keyser continued to score and only allowed the Miners to score twice for a final score of 61-14.

Keyser will host cross-county rivals the Frankfort Falcons next week for the 2019 Mineral Bowl.

For Chapin Jewell's extensive account of the game, see Tuesday's News Tribune.