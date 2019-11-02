KEYSER - “I was really thrilled to see two newcomers nominated for the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award,” said Mineral County Chamber of Commerce president Randy Crane as the chamber held its annual Summit Awards.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - “I was really thrilled to see two newcomers nominated for the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award,” said Mineral County Chamber of Commerce president Randy Crane as the chamber held its annual Summit Awards.

“Seth and Lynn are both passionate with what they do. They just breathe their craft,” he said of nominee Seth Sgaggero and this year’s award recipient, Lynn Smith.

“Lynn recently opened her new business, Lynn’s Art Classes in Keyser,” said Crane. “Lynn has been an art teacher at Keyser Middle School, and decided to take her passion for art a step further by opening up her storefront and studio on Armstrong Street.

“Lynn’s art classes have taken off and have proven to be popular with people of all ages and abilities, providing a creative outlet for children and adults alike,” he added. “Lynn was able to see a need in the community and took the plunge into business to help people realize their potential for artistic expression.”

“At the age of 23, Seth Sgaggero had a vision for creating something that would allow him to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams and establish amazing friendships and relationships along the way,” said Crane. “Seth takes pride in completely customizing each event to match the personality of the client.”

“Sgaggero Event Planning takes pride in planning events for individuals from a wide variety of backgrounds and social identities,” Crane explained. “In order to plan events that are inclusive of the growing diversity of clients, Seth believes it is necessary to go beyond simply accommodating or acknowledging people’s differences and instead, to create events that are universally designed to be accessible to everyone.”

A new Summit Award was established this year to recognize the energy and drive of the young professionals working to make a difference in Mineral County.

Crane noted that in its first year, the award had two outstanding examples in Logan DelSignore and Ashley Centofonti.

This year’s award recognizes DelSignore, who is a graduate of Keyser High School, magna cum laude graduate of West Virginia University and one of Coldwell Bankers’ top producers.

He is a member of the J. Edward Kelley Society and past president, an assistant football coach at Keyser High School and volunteers with the Salvation Army, Faith in Action Food Pantry and with the Keyser Rotary.

DelSignore was recently recognized by Coldwell Banker in the 30 under 30 internationally. He has been honored as the International President’s Elite and locally by the Potomac Highland’s Board of Realtors.

Also nominated this year was Ashley Centofonti, the executive director of the Mineral Count Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB), which focuses on tourism.

She began her career with the Economic Development Authority before moving to the CVB.

“Ashley is exceptionally creative and focused in her new position, and is truly transforming tourism in the county,” Crane said. “Ashley is very aware of the potential Mineral County has in the tourism industry and is working tirelessly to build relationships with the various organizations and venues necessary to take tourism to the next level.

“Among her priorities, Ashley created a website and established a social media presence where none had existed prior to her tenure,” Crane said. “Ashley has also connected with all the right people in Charleston and the surrounding counties to build a network to better connect people with what they want to see and do here in Mineral County.

“Ashley is well on her way to becoming an outstand asset for Mineral County,” he concluded.



