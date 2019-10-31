N.J. firm proposes canine friendly meeting area for River Street at no cost to Petersburg

PETERSBURG — A dog park could be on its way to Old Towne if a New Jersey-based developer has its way.

Bajalo Group’s proposed dog park would go on the one-acre city-owned property at 37 River St. Initials plans call for at least 500 feet of linear fence, double-gated entrances, a separation for large and small breeds if possible and a shed to sell dog treats and accessories.

Petersburg would lease the land for $1 per year. The dog park would be built, operated and maintained at no cost to Petersburg.

In its annual survey of the 100 largest cities, nonprofit parks group The Trust for Public Land, noted that the number of dog parks has grown 40% since 2009.

“This dog park will provide Petersburg residents with a safe and enjoyable location to enjoy their time with man’s best friend,” Bajalo President James Floyd said in the company’s proposal. “I believe providing a space for people to bond, train and interact with their dogs can not only be a fun activity, but it can shine light on the beneficial recreational activities within the city.”

Not all of Petersburg’s council members were immediately convinced that 37 River St. was the best place to put the proposed dog park.

Petersburg gave the developer the option of six city-owned parcels to lease — two on River Street, one in Central Park, two on Pocahontas Island and one in Patton Park.

Though joking that he “didn’t have a dog in this fight,” Ward 4 Councilor Charles H. Cuthbert said he couldn’t support that location.

The one-acre parcel at 37 River Street includes the footprints of both Croaker Spot and The Southside Depot, a historic building in the process of a slow renovation with the goal of one day becoming a tourism visitor’s center in Petersburg.

“Once we get Southside Depot up and running, I think we’re going to regret having a dog park right behind it,” Cuthbert said. “We could use that space for parking, we could use that for all sorts of tourism activity.”

He also raised concerns with the compatibility of a dog park, which includes animal droppings, being placed so close to Old Towne restaurants. He said his preference would be putting incorporating the park into Patton Park at the Ettrick crossing to Virginia State University.

The proposed footprint of the dog park does not occupy the entire parcel, leaving a gap between the boundary and outdoor seating at the adjacent Croaker Spot, though some residents noted smells from such parks can travel.

City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides said that dog parks can be incredibly expensive to build, soaring between $150,000-$300,000. For the cost factor alone, and the fact that Bajalo would build it for free, she recommended it be approved.

She also explained that the Old Towne location is best for most of the loft and apartment residents in the city who don’t have back yards to care for their animals, and let them roam without a leash.

Residents will find ways to congregate their furry friends even without an official meeting place.

“What we’ve created, and what happens in a lot of urban communities is unofficial dog parks,” Ferrell-Benavides said. “If you don’t necessarily have a spot, [dog owners] all meet there, and then there is no maintenance for it and it creates other issues.”

The National Pet Owners Association from 2017-2018 said that 60 percent of U.S. homes have a dog.

Patricia Daley, now living in a house with a yard, said that confined apartment quarters are less than ideal for animals, and that dog parks create community.

“People that don’t normally talk to each other when they pass each other in the hallways and walk into their apartment, that’s just it, end of story,” Daley said. “They meet at the dog park and start talking about their fur babies … That’s how you make friends in a city composed of apartments.”

Petersburg is currently negotiating a site plan, including description, design, layout, cost and build schedule with the lessee. Final approval will have to be signed by the city attorney and city manager.

