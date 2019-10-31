Colonial Heights Fall Festival Extravaganza celebrates the odd side of life in a family friendly way

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Not only was P.T. Barnum considered the “World’s Greatest Showman,” but he also was an influence on the origin of the Fall Festival Carnival Extravaganza.

“The concept of an old-fashioned carnival with games and family fun is [assistant curator] Mike Poarch’s concept,” said Wendy Alvis, curator of Violet Bank Museum. “Mike had been wanting to create an event of this kind for years, and he’s so excited Colonial Heights Recreation & Parks welcomed the idea.”

Poarch, a historical reenactor for the past 25 years, said he had been thinking about having an event like the one held last Saturday at Fort Clifton. But one night while watching television, his idea began to take life.

“I had been thinking about having this event for the past five years or so since nobody was having one like it,” shared Poarch. “I saw a documentary on P.T. Barnum who started the museum up in New York featuring oddities and side shows which made me think that a 19th-century carnival event should be portrayed in our area. When I got the job at Violet Bank and presented the idea to Wendy, she was like, ‘When can we do it?’”

Poarch’s “dream” drew almost 500 people to Fort Clifton for the second annual festival. The first one last year was held at the museum, but Alvis said it was such a success, they wanted to find a larger venue.

In keeping with the Barnum theme, there were plenty of oddities on hand, just in time for Halloween.

“I found out a friend of mine was traveling to Ecuador, so I put in a shopping request for shrunken heads,” said Poarch. “We also had a Fiji Mermaid on display that I had ordered online which is a monkey on top and a big fish on the bottom.”

A child volunteer was present portraying the World’s Strongest Man holding dumbbells above his head.

Families participated in a number of activities like Rope the Cow.

“I harvested the horns from my neighbor’s Sussex County farm,” said Poarch. “When I set my mind to something, I have ways and connections to make it happen.”

Children received free face painting and had fun playing Milk Jug Toss, Wheel of Fortune, Tic-Tac-Toe, and Bean Bag Toss to win prizes.

Dakota Crutchfield, dressed as Barnum favorite The Bearded Lady, was a big hit.

“I was supposed to be a clown, but the costume didn’t fit so I became a woman,” Crutchfield said after doing a curtsey.

“I lucked out, because that was supposed to be me,” laughed clown Chris Sherr of Prince George while handing out balloons.

With her crystal ball next to her, Fortune Teller Bonnie Johnson read palms, and ARK Klub Vice President and Wildlife Rehabilitator Joy Bulls and Animal Ambassador Great Horned Owl J.R. presented a lively program.

From the Heart Violet Bank chapter member Liz Godburn of North Dinwiddie was knitting items to be raffled off to raise money for their outreach projects. The band Haversack and Hardtack played music and the Queens of the Universe belly dance troupe of Colonial Heights performed.

“I appreciate all the volunteers that helped bring my dream to life once again,” shared Poarch.“I’m always coming up with new ideas, so attendees can look forward to seeing something new each year. “It’s just going to keep getting bigger and bigger and more entertaining.”

Kristi K. Higgins may be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.