Generals' football star chooses pirates over Kent State, James Madison and Liberty

DINWIDDIE — Dinwiddie defensive lineman D'Anta Johnson dressed up as a pirate for Halloween, but it wasn't to go trick or treating.

Johnson announced his commitment to East Carolina University in a ceremony at the school on Thursday, where he will join the Pirates football program next season. In front of a large crowd of classmates, teammates, coaches, family and friends, Johnson wore a cap and shirt emblazoned with the ECU Pirate logo, a fitting costume on the holiday.

Johnson said that part of what attracted him to the school was the proximity to his friends and family.

"They (are) far enough from home, but not too far, so my parents can come to my games, and the coach's bond with me (was a factor)," Johnson said of his reasons for choosing the school.

Johnson, who is listed on the Generals' roster at 6-feet-2, 275 pounds, was also being recruited by Kent State, James Madison and Liberty. ECU is located in Greenville, North Carolina, about a two and a half hour drive for his family.

"He's been playing football since he was six years old, and that's all we've every done is been there for him," Johnson's mother, Andreé said. "(At ECU) we'll be able to be there at all times for him."

Dinwiddie head coach Billy Mills was on hand for the ceremony, and noted that he encouraged Johnson to choose a school that suits his life, not just his football talents.

"I told him he needs to go somewhere he would go if he didn't play football," Mills said. "I told him, a lot of times you end up living around there, you end up finding your spouse there, you end up working around there. So it needs to be somewhere that you feel at home."

His parents, mother Andreé and father Shannon, echoed Mills' thoughts, saying that they felt East Carolina was a good fit for their son off the field, as well as on.

"Football ain't permanent, but the education is forever," Shannon, Johnson's father, said.

East Carolina's roster boasts several local talents, including Thomas Dale grad Rick d'Abreu, as well as Jonathan Coleman II and Immanuel Hickman from Matoaca, all freshman this season. Johnson noted that having players he's competed against at ECU has helped him familiarize with the program.

"I talk to Manny (Hickman) and Rick (D'Abreu) a lot, throughout the off-season and stuff," Johnson said.

East Carolina has a 3-5 record this season, and competes in the American Athletic Conference. The Pirates' head coach, Mike Houston, is in his first season in Greensville, having left James Madison after three highly successful years there. Johnson noted that defensive line coach Jeff Hanson had a big hand in his recruitment, in particular, with the two staying in contact through weekly phone calls and texts.

"I always want to make sure my guys go somewhere that I feel like they're going to be taken care of, that they're going to be looked after," Mills said. "I know that bunch down there, and they're going to do well."

Johnson is truly a Dinwiddie product. He played football through the Dinwiddie recreational league as a child, as early as six years old, then advanced through the middle school program, up to the high school's junior and, ultimately, senior varsity programs. Mills said that the challenge of adjusting to college football should be a familiar grind for Johnson, who had to battle older players to make it onto the field in Dinwiddie.

"A lot of times, (when) a kid gets to go to Division I he hasn't really had to work his way up the ladder, per se," Mills said. "D'Anta had to do that, because he's had some really good football players in front of him. So he understands what it's about to wait your time, to work hard and to grasp your opportunities when they come."

