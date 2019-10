Work has begun on the new mural on the wall at the Kirkwood & Rogers Law Building in downtown Keyser.

Luke Urice paints his mural design at the Kirkwood & Rogers Law offices on Armstrong Street in Keyser. This mural is sponsored by Tony and Lisa Rogers, US Wind Force Foundation, Highland Arts Unlimited, and donations to the HAU Public Arts Committee. Urice’s design was chosen by the HAU Mural Committee and will be the third such project to help dress up Keyser through the arts.