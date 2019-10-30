Travel over the dark rolling hills and into the mysterious Hill House, as we discover the evils it holds. This November, Concord University Theatre will be presenting The Haunting of Hill House. Directed by Karen Vuranch, the play will open on Nov. 6 and run through Nov. 10. Performances occurring Wednesday-Saturday are at 7 p.m. Sunday’s matinee will be held at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5. All CU students, faculty, and staff are free. Tickets can be reserved through the CU box office by calling 304-384-5101 or emailing boxoffice@concord.edu.

The Haunting of Hill House, written by F. Andrew Leslie, was adapted from the novel by Shirley Jackson. The play follows sweet delicate, Eleanor, who finds herself in a creepy mansion with five strangers for an experiment of sorts. While dealing with the recent loss of her mother, Eleanor tries to remain strong during the duration of the experiment, but Hill House has alternative plans. The Haunting of Hill House is promised to give you chills as the house brings its sinister surprises.

The Haunting of Hill House is directed by Concord University’s Theatre Instructor, Karen Vuranch. Lead role, Eleanor, will be played by Brooke King of Ripley, and her ‘partner-in-crime’, Theodora, will be played by Tiffany Dillon, of Shady Spring. Other cast members include, Cameron White, Devin O’Sullivan, Kristen Knight, and Cameron Cook.

You may not see them on the stage, but our special effects crew is crucial to the presentation of this scary story. This is made up of Karissa Bowden, Corey Lucas, Hannah Gates, Trevor Darago, Hannah Puckett, and Kirsten Lester.

Concord University Theatre is located in the Alexander Fine Arts Building on Concord University’s campus. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 304-384-5101 or email boxoffice@concord.edu.