PETERSBURG — The Association of School Business Officials International awarded the Meritorious Budget Award to Petersburg City Public Schools for the district’s 2019-2020 budget document. This is the third straight year the school district has won this award, which recognizes the best budget presentation practices in school districts. Petersburg’s award-winning budget document is online at www.petersburg.k12.va.us or by visiting www.petersburg.k12.va.us/domain/97 directly.

The Meritorious Budget Award is conferred only on school districts whose budgets have undergone a rigorous review by professional auditors and whose budgets have met or exceeded the program’s stringent criteria. Here are some of the verbatim comments the review team made about the Petersburg City Public Schools budget:

The district’s budget document contains excellent spreadsheets, charts and graphs to help the reader fully grasp the data presented. The document provides excellent information to allow the layperson to understand the district’s budgeting process. The budget includes detailed information about various funds, revenue sources, and expenditure categories. This award demonstrates the district’s hard work and commitment to fiscal transparency. The district is to be commended for its efforts.The document is presented in an inviting manner with a particularly nice blend of financial data and narrative information.The table of contents is well organized and follows a logical, comprehensive format.The executive section is truly liftable, that is, stands on its own and could be published as a stand-alone document.The district goals on pages 68-105 were informative, extensive, and well-presented and incorporated in the strategic plan.The district created a useful and valuable document. The district takes considerable effort ensuring the document is easy to read. Overall, the document has been well prepared, and the district continues to improve the document and provide more clarity to the reader.The budget is an excellent document, which includes a wealth of information in graph and narrative form. The document is user-friendly for the average taxpayer with lots of data presented in different forms to meet the needs of varied users. Many components are suitable, stand-alone documents. The district is to be congratulated for their budget submission to the Meritorious Budget Award.

ASBO International is a nonprofit organization that represents about 30,000 school business professionals worldwide. Founded in 1910, ASBO International provides programs, services and a global network that promote the highest standards in school business management.