Ravenswood Mayor Josh Miller was the guest speaker at the bi-monthly meeting of the Ripley Rotary Club on Wednesday, Oct. 23. He spoke about life changing moments and how they make an impact.

Miller always had a love for playing baseball, but the impact made on his life after a couple of life changing events, stopped him in his tracks.

He had played baseball in high school and went on to play in college at West Virginia State. Following college, Miller played a few years of professional baseball before getting released.

“I had built my whole life around baseball,” Miller said. “I would hit until my hands bled.”

After his release from independent professional ball, Miller said he felt like a “loser” and became very depressed. He took a job with the state and had been working for a few months when he received a phone call that would change his life drastically.

“My mom called me and said, ‘Josh, I’ve got cancer,’” Miller said. “All of the baseball stuff was gone, I didn’t think about that any more.”

Miller said that one phone call changed his life forever. He stayed home with his mother and didn’t think about baseball any longer.

“My life shifted,” Miller said. “There are small moments in life that leave a lasting impact, that was my moment.”

Miller said that his mother has been cancer free for 10 years now, but going through that time with her is what caused him to snap out of the mindset he was in and put him back in his place.

“Everyone has had some type of impact in people’s lives,” Miller said. “Don’t take that for granted because you only have so much time.”

Miller said he is happy to be where he is today as the Mayor of Ravenswood. He feels we only have so much time to make an impact and he credits his team of Ravenswood City Council members for the impact they have made on the town of Ravenswood. He believes they are making significant changes and the future looks bright.

According to the Jackson County Developmental Authority, since Aug. 1, 2018, Ravenswood has had 34 small businesses open and Ripley has had 40, not counting sole-proprietors.

Miller stated the last two fiscal years, the City of Ravenswood had a $17,000 surplus. This year they had a $123,000 surplus. He contributes the increase to cuts in spending, wise investments, and a huge uptake in revenue.

Since July 1, 2016, Miller said he believes they have had over a $100,000 worth of grants come into the City of Ravenswood. The grants have made a significant impact on the city, and were made possible through the help of a professional grant writer and the experience of Denise Toler, Dee Scritchfield, Katrena Ramsey and others, according to Miller.

Having the available funds to work on projects has allowed the city to take in revenue they never have before.

With a $5,000 grant that was recently awarded to the City of Ravenswood through the Jackson County Community Foundation, the Ravenswood High School baseball field and little league fields will be made ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible.

“It’s the little things that make a difference,” Miller said. “Impact, doing what you can, when you can.”

Miller said the city is working on its infrastructure and has a $5 million dollar water project that is about to take place, in which he hopes to get funding through the USDA. He said it is something that cannot be neglected.

Other projects in Ravenswood include plans to move the sewage lagoon. Miller said this movement is part of his five year plan.

Moving into the new City Hall is also in the near future. Miller said the cost to build the type of building they are moving to, would today be around $4 million, yet the city was able to purchase the old BB&T building for half a million dollars, which Miller said should be paid off within five years.

Miller said the city plans to rent out the third floor of the new building to create extra revenue, enabling them to pay off the loan sooner.

A commercial on shopping local is being made for Ravenswood. Miller said he is a big believer in being made in America and shopping local. He feels it is very important because he values small businesses.

Harvest in the Wood was a great success, according to Miller. He noted that Toler took it to a whole new level this year. Almost 3,000 people attended the event and over $10,000 in revenue was made between the beer garden and the vendors.

Parades and festivals bring people into small towns that may not have come otherwise. Miller said he believes re-inventing festivals will help the local economy to grow by getting people to come in and see what the town has to offer.

Miller said the job of city governments, in his opinion, is to create an environment where businesses want to be. He believes this is through one small project, one small business at a time.

As for Miller’s larger, long-range goals, he said the City of Ravenswood is going to pursue a state-of-the-art commercial marina and noted they are preparing to begin talking to engineers.

“We are going to turn that riverfront into a state-of-the-art commercial boardwalk mirrored after the Capital Market,” Miller said. “That’s my vision. It will change everything for Ravenswood and it will be affordable.”

With all of the beautiful commercial development land that Jackson County has to offer, Miller believes it won’t be long before there is a new manufacturer or energy company that moves into the county.

“Jackson County has so much to offer,” Miller said. “It’s just a matter of time.”