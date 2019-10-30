HERSHEY, Pa. – Area bands represented the region well over the weekend as they competed in the Atlantic Coast Championships at Hershey Park stadium.

Reigning Chapter 13 Champions the Keyser High School Golden Tornado Marching Band finished the season in 13th place among the Atlantic Coast Bands with a score of 84.25 in Group 1 Open Class for their show “Rex: The Colors of Mardi Gras.”

The finals for the Group 3 open class were also held Sunday as Fort Hill finished their season in the 12th spot with a score of 90.34 for “Toy Boat,” while Mountain Ridge holds the 14th position with a score of 87.55 for “Live at the Speakeasy.”

Southern Garrett earned first place Saturday in the Group 1 A competition designed for bands which are new to the competitive arena, with new directors or staff members, and for directors who are actively developing basic skills and musicianship.

Southern earned specialty awards for high auxiliary with a score of 96.285 for their show “Don’t Stop the Dream,” as they took patrons on the “journey of a dream through the eyes of a child and the wisdom of an adult.”

Southern and the top four A Class bands will move up to complete in the open class next season.

This coming weekend Allegany High School will compete in the Group 2 open class at Hershey with their show “Full Circle.”

Allegany will take the field at 4:45 p.m. Sunday as they enter the competition with a score of 95.30, ranking them third and competing as the fourth seed.





