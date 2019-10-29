CHESTERFIELD — While approximately 20,000 Chesterfield County students were participating in the PSAT for All initiative on Oct. 16, the Class of 2020 was busy getting a closer look at their future.

“Our school division has taken a number of steps to increase access to opportunities that will prepare our students with the life skills necessary to be college and career ready,” Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said. “Today’s initiatives, PSAT for All for students in grades 8-11 and our college and career connection efforts, are helpings students to see what could be.”

While eighth graders and other high school students took the PSAT, seniors in nearly every Chesterfield County high school had the chance to explore their own future opportunities by participating in college and career connection activities that assisted in equipping them with information they needed to formulate a post-graduation plan. Seniors chose to engage in one of the following college and career experiences:

College Visit: Parents and students were encouraged to plan their own college of choice visits and tours to gather necessary information to make an informed decision and experience the college atmosphere firsthand.Service Learning Project: Many students have a cause or charity that is influential in their lives. Students were able to use this time to plan and lead meaningful community service projects that would benefit their cause.Work-Based Learning Opportunity: By senior year, some students know which field of work they would like to pursue after graduation. These students planned and implemented a day of shadowing or working within a field that they find interesting, in order to learn more about future career choices.John Tyler Community College Visit: Whether their plans include transferring to a four-year college or going straight into a career, students were able to see all that Tyler has to offer. Students toured the campus and learned about Tyler’s affordable education with 60-plus majors in a friendly, supportive environment.Career Exploration at the Career and Technical Centers’ Courthouse Site: This conference-style event allowed students the chance to hear local business professionals representing each career cluster discuss local jobs and opportunities. There were representatives from the military and local colleges present to provide information and answer questions.

Upon completion of their selected activity, seniors submitted a reflective assignment to their English teacher. Students have been challenged to consider the impact of this experience and the insight they have gained from it.

“We’re excited to organize an opportunity that helps more students think about and plan for their future,” said Chad Maclin, director of career and technical education. “Today was about finding an innovative way to provide them with additional tools that will help shape that their college and career plans.”

“Our school counselors have helped guide seniors to the point in their K-12 careers where they are ready to experience the next step in their career readiness plan," added School Counseling Coordinator Lauren Wynne. "Whether they are going to college or preparing to move straight into the workforce, today’s activities included something for everyone.”