KEYSER - A jury trial has been scheduled to hear the case involving embezzlement charges against Keyser City Council member William M. Zacot.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - A jury trial has been scheduled to hear the case involving embezzlement charges against Keyser City Council member William M. Zacot.

Zacot was to have appeared before Judge Lynn Nelson Monday morning but the trial date was scheduled for Jan. 27-29, 2020, instead.

Zacot is charged with embezzling funds from the Keyser Youth Baseball League prior to being elected to the city council in June 2018.

He was indicted by a Mineral County Grand Jury in May on one felony count of embezzlement and eight felony counts of obtaining credit or making purchases with a credit card.

Zacot, who currently serves as the city’s parks and recreation commissioner, was involved with the Keyser Youth Baseball League for three years prior to being elected to office, and is accused of the misuse of funds from February 2017 through July 2018.

He is being represented by attorney Nick James.

The trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27.





