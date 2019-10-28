KEYSER - West Virginia University Potomac State College Theater is pleased to announce Disney's “High School Musical” as their play production for spring 2020.

Auditions for the spring musical will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6 - 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center.

Auditions are open to middle school through adult roles and are by appointment only. Audition appointments can be made by emailing pscauditions@gmail.com or calling 240-257-6322.

All individuals auditioning will learn a brief dance as part of a group and must come prepared with approximately 16-24 bars of a song to sing with piano sheet music accompaniment, karaoke-style recorded tracks (no recorded vocals added) or a cappella.

Cast size is limited to 50 members or less and those auditioning may be considered for more than one part. Prior to your appointment, please think about which one or two parts you’re interested in and for which ones you’ll be auditioning. Available roles can be viewed by visiting potomacstatecollege.edu and clicking on “High School Musical” under the Spotlight tab.

Public show dates are March 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29; with school shows being performed on March 23 and 24, 2020.

The show will be directed by Mark Ashby, choreography by Henry Newby, with music direction by Sean and Debi Beachy. Rehearsals will begin Jan. 6, 2020.

For more information, please contact Brian Plitnik, producer, at 304-788-6969 or at Brian.Plitnik@mail.wvu.edu.





