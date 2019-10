CHESTER — Chesterfield Police say a Chester woman reported missing by her family Monday morning has been found safe.

In a statement Monday night, police said Rosemarie Tiller-Randolph, 55, of the 2900 block of Lyndhurst Court, was reported missing by her family after she left home around 9:50 a.m. Sunday and did not return.

Police did not say how or when Tiller-Randolph was found.