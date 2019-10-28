Cattle Baron's Ball rustles up a whole lotta money for cancer research

The 4th annual Richmond Cattle Baron’s Ball...A Western Gala took place once again at Keystone Acres in Chesterfield.

Posses dusted off their boots and donned their finest hats to attend the amazing event held on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The ball in our neck-of-the-woods is the largest fundraising event in Virginia and the third largest in the country only behind Dallas and Houston, according to American Cancer Society [ACS] Senior Development Manager Danette Hodges.

Sponsors and volunteers rounded up to support the ACS as it works to save lives by helping people stay well, get well, find cures and fight back.

Grateful as can be (I've been fortunate enough to attend each year), the first two years, I chose to cowgirl up and capture photos during the event to do my small part to help in the fight against cancer.

The sold-out event took place in Keith and Joy Jones’ equestrian arena that had been transformed into a western town.

Keith and Joy owners of Keystone Acres have invited me as their guest to the ball each year, which I appreciate very much!

“We feel honored to have this great event take place at Keystone Acres,” said Joy. “The Cattle Baron’s Ball brings people together to help find a cure for cancer.”

Many of the 1000-plus ticket holders in attendance lives have been impacted by cancer in some way.

“When asked, survivors stood. Then, those still fighting stood,” Joy shared. “When everyone whose life has been touched in any way by cancer were asked to stand...almost everyone in the arena stood including Keith and myself.”

As attendees arrived, sheriff’s badges were pinned on cancer survivors including Keith.

Joy shared with a saddened heart, “Keith’s 36-year-old niece Karen who had leukemia hit her suddenly this summer...lost her valiant battle; it came out of nowhere.

“Karen fought hard to beat it, and we thought she might, but sadly she lost the battle,” said Joy. “Her beautiful five-year-old daughter and the entire family has suffered a huge loss.

“We must give all we can...whenever we can...to find a cure for every kind of cancer that affects all ages,” pleaded Joy.

“The money that is raised goes to help save the lives of the people we love. One in two men and one in three women will have cancer. This money will help to find a cure,” stated cancer survivor George Emerson of Chester.

The cowboy chic affair featured a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, stilt walkers, line dancing lessons, bling ring drawing, jewelry pull, car raffle drawing, blackjack casino, and much more.

After receiving two-step instructions via instructor Ellen Davidson, Steve Satterwhite gave me a belly laugh saying, “She was telling me I had to...quick, quick...slow, slow. I told her I want to move my hips from side-to-side like Elvis.”

Dinner was served in a grab & go fashion which works out quite well when you’re wearing two hats. I missed the aroma of meat being grilled this year, however the new avocado bar was a fabulous addition to the menu.

Thanks to generous donors, there were over 300 silent auction packages available to bid on this year.

The band Parmalee who have reached the top of Billboard’s Country chart delivered a high-energy performance. Cell phones lit up the dance floor while being utilized to record and take selfies.

My favorite event of the evening was watching speed painter Jessica K. Haas create a work of art right before our eyes. The patriotic piece sold for $3,900 during the live auction!

Mission speaker 26-year-old Thomas Poulos of Richmond had everyone’s full attention as he shared with the crowd about being diagnosed with lymphoma six months after the 2018 ball. Ironically, Thomas’ parents Susan and George Poulos were last year’s co-chairs.

George Poulos is an executive at Haley Automotive; a vehicle donated by Haley was raffled off and happily won by Sandi McNutt.

The co-chairs this year were Gay and Burke King of Richmond and Chesterfield’s own Clarence and Carol Williams have agreed to co-chair the 2020 Cattle Baron’s Ball.

“Carol and I are grateful to be nominated for such a wonderful event,” stated two-time cancer survivor and retired Chesterfield County Sheriff Clarence. “The Cattle Baron’s Ball raises money for cancer research that in some way affects all of us. We will do our best to make this a successful event for everyone. God bless.”

“We are grateful for the generosity of the Richmond and surrounding communities for their support of our life-saving mission,” Hodges stated. “Because of events like the Cattle Baron’s Ball, we are able to fund over $11.1 million in research to local Virginia hospitals and provide free rides to cancer treatments and overnight accommodations for individuals traveling to cancer treatment centers.

The goal this year for the 4th annual ball was to raise one million dollars.

"Presently [Oct. 21], we are at $977,020,” shared Hodges. “Anyone who wishes to help us achieve the $1 million goal can visit www.RichmondCattleBaronsBall.org to make a donation.”

Kristi K. Higgins, aka The Social Butterfly, is a staff writer for The Progress-Index. Her column appears every Sunday in the Lifestyles section. She may be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5167.