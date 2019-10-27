Clothing of different categories modeled by SVAR members

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Southside Virginia Association of REALTORS®, SVAR, will hold its “Brunch at Tiffany’s”-themed Fall Fashion Show and Champagne Luncheon on Nov. 13 at American Legion Post 284, 505 Springdale Ave. in Colonial Heights. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and the event will begin at 11:30.

This second annual fashion-forward fundraiser will benefit The James House, which provides cost-free, confidential help for people affected by sexual violence, domestic violence and stalking in the Greater Tri-Cities area. Emergency services include a crisis hotline, safety planning and emergency shelter. The James House also provides myriad wellbeing and advocacy services.

Clothing will be modeled by SVAR members and provided by Dillard’s at Stony Point. Last year’s show featured multiple clothing categories, from sleepwear to slinky gowns, casual to cozy, holiday styles to picture-perfect professional. Lunch will be catered by Everyday Gourmet.

This event is open to the public. Tickets are $35 per person and may be purchased at the SVAR office, 114 Maple Grove Ave. in Colonial Heights. A minimum of 10 tickets must be purchased to reserve an entire table.

Questions? Email SVAR at dmarchant@svarealtors.com or hjennings@svarealtors.com, or call the SVAR office at 804-520-4496.

SVAR would like to extend thanks to Long and Foster Real Estate, Atkinson Insurance, American Home Shield and Virginia REALTORS® for their sponsorship of SVAR’s Fall Fashion Show and Champagne Luncheon.

SVAR encompasses Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Petersburg, Chester, Emporia and Ettrick, and Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry and Sussex counties and much of Chesterfield County. For more info on SVAR, go to www.SVARealtors.com.