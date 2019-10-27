Ravenswood Middle School students participated in a door decoration contest for Drug Free Week. Doors were decorated in Learning Skills classes and winning doors received a gift card to Wal-Mart to be used for class room supplies.
Ravenswood Middle School students participated in a door decoration contest for Drug Free Week. Doors were decorated in Learning Skills classes and winning doors received a gift card to Wal-Mart to be used for class room supplies.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.