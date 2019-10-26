Knights took over on own two-yard line with under two minutes to play, won game after game-extending penalty against Matoaca

ETTRICK — Thomas Dale defeated Matoaca 19-14 on Friday, but the Knights' might just have won the game on Tuesday.

Thomas Dale (5-3) practices their Hail Mary plays on Tuesdays, according to the Knights' head coach Kevin Tucker, and that early-week preparation paid dividends in the dying moments of Friday's win, as DeAngelo Gray came down with a tipped pass in the end-zone to give his team a miraculous touchdown, sending his teammates on the sideline into delirium and the Matoaca (5-3) players into varying states of disbelief.

"I tell them every week, 'If we got a chance and it's tipped, we got D-Lo (Gray) coming in behind everybody because he's the fastest guy on our team,'" Tucker said. "It was unbelievable."

"You only see that on 'SportsCenter,'" Thomas Dale quarterback and wide receiver Jasiah Williams, a Richmond commit, said. "I was like, 'Hey, why not us?'"

The Knights only just had the opportunity for such a moment. The preceding play, which began at the Matoaca 45-yard line with 10 seconds remaining, Thomas Dale made several laterals, keeping the ball alive along with their hopes of a win. While the play was ongoing, confusion overtook the Matoaca bench, with several players storming the field in celebration, in a false belief that the Warriors had already won the game. After the play ended, with time-expired and Thomas Dale stopped some 40 yards short of the end-zone, Matoaca was called for a penalty, giving Thomas Dale 15 free yards and a chance to win the game on an un-timed play.

"Before the play, I told D-Lo (Gray), 'Watch the tip,'" Williams said. "Every Sunday, when you watch the last play, and it's (Green Bay Packers quarterback) Aaron Rodgers, it's a tipped ball."

The play was the cap to a 98-yard drive that began with just under two minutes remaining. The Knights had nearly tied the game earlier in the quarter, when Gray came down with a pass from Williams for a touchdown. The Knights elected to go for two, but fumbled, leaving the score 14-13.

With the game on the line, the Knights leaned on their Tuesday routines, and came away winners because of it.

"Us doing that every week, practicing two-minute drill up and down the field, every week in practice, it makes you comfortable for situations like this," Williams said, of the Knights preparation that led to the final drive.

Playing without Notre Dame commitment Chris Tyree yet again, who has been nursing nagging ankle and leg injuries, the Knights leaned heavily on Gray all night. Tucker said Gray was upset to learn that he wouldn't be allowed to play on the defensive side of the ball against Matoaca, but it was a necessary move because his offensive workload would be heavy. The decision to give him the rest paid off, allowing Gray the fresh legs to score twice in the late minutes of the fourth quarter.

The win was Thomas Dale's fourth-win in a row over Matoaca, a streak that dates to 2015. The Knights' seniors have not tasted defeat against their Chesterfield neighbors. It also came on the heels of a heartbreaking 23-20 loss at home to Prince George last week, the Knights first loss to the Royals since 2000.

"I could tell, just looking at the team, a lot of heads were down after last week's loss," Williams said. "They thought maybe our hope was gone, but a win like this can re-spark this team."

