Hopewell hosts annual City Point 5K, Kids' Fun Run and Kinder Dash

HOPEWELL — The City Point 5K, Kids Fun Run and Kinder Dash took place Saturday morning in downtown Hopewell.

The start and finish line began in front of the Hopewell Community Center located on West City Point Road. The mostly-flat course led runners through Hopewell’s most historic areas and offered beautiful views of the Appomattox River.

Portions of City Point Road, Main Street, and Broadway Avenue were closed for the race.

“As a HEAL [Healthy Eating Active Living] community, this is a huge event that supports that initiative,” stated Director of Recreation & Parks Aaron Reidmiller. “We’re really excited to see so many children participate.”

On behalf of the John Randolph Foundation, Director of Programs Kevin Foster presented $100 donations to each school that participated in the event.

According to Reidmiller, more than 300 people participated in the 23rd annual 5K [ages 12+], and more than 100 kids [ages 3 to 6] ran the Kinder Dash. Saturday also recorded the highest amount ever registered for the Kids Fun Run [ages 7 to 11] with just under 400.

The Mayor’s Cup is presented to the Hopewell elementary school who has the most participants on race day. Dupont Elementary School with 97 students won bragging rights for the third consecutive year.

Visit tricitiesroadrunners.org for race results.

