WESTERNPORT - A standoff on Maryland Avenue in Westernport has ended with the arrest of two persons.

According to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11 a.m. Friday deputies attempted to serve six arrest warrants on an individual identified as Thomas Bradley Upole Jr, age 24, of Oakland.

Information was obtained that Upole was inside a residence on Maryland Avenue in Westernport and was possibly armed with a rifle. An initial attempt to contact Upole was unsuccessful and it was determined that he had barricaded himself inside the residence.

Police negotiators were called to the scene and the Cumberland Police C.E.R.T. team also responded to assist.

After several hours of negotiations, Upole willingly exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

Upole was served the active arrest warrants from Maryland, which included a violation of probation for possession of CDS and failure to register as a sex offender. He was also charged with additional criminal charges resulting from the incident, including fourth degree burglary, possession of a regulated firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

A female acquaintance of Upole who was identified as Ashlyn Ann Havers, age 18, was also charged with obstructing and hindering as a result of the incident in Westernport.

Both Upole and Havers are being held at the Allegany County Detention Center to await an initial bond hearing.

Also assisting in the incident was the Maryland State Police, Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, Mineral County Sheriff's Office, and Allegany County EMS.

During the standoff, Westernport Elementary School was placed in lock-in mode, with the students and staff being kept inside until dismissal. Bus students were picked up in front of the school and those students who are normally picked up were walked to the Westernport Fire Hall to be picked up there.