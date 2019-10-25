WESTERNPORT - Westernport Elementary School is currently in LOCK-IN as a precaution as the result of law enforcement activity in the area.

There is no danger to students at the school, according to a spokesperson for the Allegany County School System.

Afternoon Head Start is cancelled, and afternoon Head Start students will remain at the school until the lock-in is lifted. Afternoon pre-k has been cancelled.

"Please note that a lock-in is a less restrictive posture and is used when a potential threat is originating from an outside source in the surrounding community," the spokesperson said. "It increases school security while retaining the ability to continue to operate normally within the school. All outside activities are suspended."

The school will notify parents when the lock-in has been lifted.

