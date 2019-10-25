Beacon has since reopened; manager said the closure was never meant to be permanent, just a stopgap to resolve a financial issue

HOPEWELL — The manager of the Beacon Theatre said Friday that the venue's decision to shut its doors, only to reopen them hours later, was never meant to be a permanent closure.

Laurin Willis said in a phone interview Friday afternoon that the closure was necessary in order to settle an issue that he said popped up in the morning. He did not confirm what that issue was, but Councilor Deborah B. Randolph. whp represents the downtown area that includes the Beacon, said she was told a lien had been put on the Beacon's financial records.

"Councilor Randolph is correct that it was a snafu but we needed to get to the bottom of it asap," Willis said by phone. "The city manager's office and LLC got to the bottom of it, and things are back to normal as we speak."

The LLC to which Willis referred is the municipal limited liability corporation Hopewell set up several years ago to repoen the Beacon. While the city owns the property, Willis and his wife, Susie, are contracted to manage and promote it.

On Friday morning, the venue management had taped a hand-written sign on its box-office door claiming the Beacon was closed "due to circumstances beyond our control." By Friday afternoon, however, Willis said the sign was taken down.

Asked if the lien had been settled, Willis declined to comment.

"That I can't tell you. I'm just going by the information that I have received," he said.

"It was an issue that shouldn't have been but it caused a great deal of problems for us this morning," Willis added. "We just needed to get to the bottom of them."

Willis said once the issue was discovered, City Manager John M. Altman Jr. stepped in and got it straight, Altman is the chairman of the LLC that owns the Beacon.

"Everything fell right back into place immediately once the snafu was corrected," Willis said. "We had to deal with that and make sure everything was OK."

Asked why the decision was made to close, Willis said he and the city "just needed time to get on top of what the issue was. It was nothing of our creation but we were the subjects of it.

"The correct people got involved and took care of the situation so we could continue our normal operations."

Randolph said she thought the issue stemmed from poor communications between the Beacon and the city, adding it was an issue that could have been avoided.

"The city has the money in the budget, it's sitting there waiting," she said.

A City Council meeting earlier this month over the city's claims that the Beacon management had not submitted the necessary financial paperwork for an audit included some tense discourse between Willis and Randolph.

Randolph raised questions over those documents she said were needed to reconcile the city state-required audit from two years ago. At one point during the meeting, Randolph told Willis she was not accusing the Willises of not doing their job, but council just needed to look at all the financial reports that factor into the audit.

Later in that same meeting, Randolph told Willis that while she was not saying the city wanted to get rid of him, “I’m not saying we don’t. We’re in that critical situation.” Randolph said Beacon financial information should be provided to council on a regular basis, and she was not confident that was happening She went on to tell Willis that if this could not be done, then “I think you leave this council with no choice but to get into negotiation about the end of that contract and what we are going to do afterwards.”

Willis responded at that meeting he was a concert promoter, not an accountant. He had submitted everything the city wanted, and if anyone wanted to, they could come to the theatre "with a hand truck, the information is there.”

On Friday, Willis reassured the closure was just a temporary stop-gap.

"We just shut down to make it easier on ourselves and once it was corrected we reopened our doors," he said. "It wasn't like we were shutting down permanently or anything like that."

The Beacon played host Thursday night to The Progress-Index's annual "Best of the Best" awards ceremony. On Saturday, country singer Mark Chestnutt has a concert scheduled.

Brandon Carwile can be reached at bcarwile@progress-index.com.