BURLINGTON - Hudson Lee Placka, 3, was crowned Baby Apple Dumpling 2019 at the recent Apple Harvest Festival in Burlington.

Hudson and his family and friends raised over $2,000 in memory of his uncle, Jordan Placka, benefiting the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.

Hudson is the son of Josh and Tiffany Placka of Westernport, the grandson of Doug and Jane Placka of Burlington and Rusty and Sharon Wilson of Westernport. He’s the great grandson of Jim and Doris Tetrick of Keyser and Frank and Carol Placka of Burlington.

Hudson and his family want to thank everyone who supported him and the fire department.






