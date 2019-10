SHORT GAP - The Frankfort Falcons maintained their momentum Friday, soundly defeating the Hampshire Trojans 55-20.

The Falcons were 7-1 going into the matchup with Hampshire, and will not play again until they travel to Keyser for the Mineral Bowl on Nov. 8.

For Chapin Jewell's account of the game, see Tuesday's News Tribune.