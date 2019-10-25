KEYSER - Continuing a tradition of excellence, the Keyser High School Marching Band is again the Chapter 13 Champions, a spot the band has held since 2014 in open classes for groups one or two.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

Bands competing in the Tournament of Bands are classified by the number of players, with Group 1 featuring up to 30 musicians and a maximum of 30 auxiliary, while Group 2 is 31 to 50 musicians and a maximum of 50 auxiliary.

Despite changing groups over the years, Keyser has continued to impress judges in both groups one and two as they have progressed year after year working their way up the ranking for the Atlantic Coast Championships (ACC).

The Golden Tornado will compete at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Hershey Stadium in group 1 open for the Atlantic Coast finals.

They are in the 10th seed going into the ACC with a score of 86.15.

The band earned specialty awards for high auxiliary and percussion at chapters held last weekend at Fairmont State University for “Rex: The Colors of Mardi Gras,” as they outscored all open class bands.

Also competing Sunday are the group 3 open class including Fort Hill at 10 a.m. followed by Mountain Ridge at 10:15 a.m. Fort Hill is ranked 14th with a score of 91.45 for “Toy Boat”, while Mountain Ridge sits in 16th at 86.80 for “Live at the Speakeasy.”

Saturday features the A classes for groups 3 and 1. The Open Class emphasizes repertoire/composition, while the Tournament of Bands A Class offers a scoring system for bands which are new to the competitive arena, with new directors or staff members, and for directors who are actively developing basic skills and musicianship.

Southern Garrett will perform at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday in their final A class competition. Winning the A class at the Chapter 13 Regional Championships, Southern graduated to open class for the coming year in a special ceremony at chapters.

They enter the finals with a score of 94.524 from Chapters where they received specialty awards for high auxiliary and percussion. Northern Garrett finished their season with a score of 82.910.



