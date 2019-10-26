KEYSER - It was a tearful celebration Wednesday as the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce presented its annual community service award to the family of Gerri Mason.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

Mason was the director of the Family Resource Network (FRN), which was incorporated as a non-profit organization in 1995.

She lost her battle with cancer on Oct. 8 and was represented at the annual awards night by her family.

“She left this world to be in a better place with God, but not before she made the world a better place,” said Chamber president Randy Crane.

“FRN has grown over the years and now includes over 20 programs which serve the community,” Crane said.

The FRN serves residents of all ages and walks of life throughout the county, from the health fair and farmers market to Toys for Joy, the STEM Festival and the Keyser on the Move walking program.

“These programs directly help support and education thousands of people right here in Mineral County,” said Crane. “Gerri has worked with a vision and a passion that according to those who know her is unmatched.”

“The range of programs is wide – some are educational and fun, while others are educational and potentially lifesaving. Every single one of them makes participants better people,” Crane added.

“Gerri has sacrificed much in her life to ensure people in our community receive opportunities they would otherwise never have,” he added.

Also nominated this year for the community service award was Youth With a Mission West Virginia (YWAM).

“YWAM gives back to the community every single day,” said Crane. “You may never have heard of YWAM, but signs of their work are all around town, and lives in the hearts of countless young men and women who they have touched and nourished.”

Located in Keyser and run by Jason and Tracey Whitlock, YWAM is a Christian mission reaching out to both local youths and youths across the country with youth camps, discipleship training, youth programs, music camps and more.

“You will never read about YWAM or the work they do in the community. They prefer to fly under the radar doing good for others not for attention, but because it’s the right thing to do,” Crane said.

“Teaching youth about God’s love and showing them by example how to live a Christian life, has been a life-long endeavor for Jason and Tracey.”





