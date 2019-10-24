KEYSER - Keyser and the surrounding area will have lots to do for Halloween. Here is the list we have so far. If you have an event, email newsroom@newstribune.info and we'll help you get the word out!

Wednesday, Oct. 30

The City of Keyser and several Keyser businesses will be observing trunk or treat Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 5:30-7 p.m. in downtown Keyser. Downtown businesses will be open and several vehicles will be set up for trunk or treat at that time.



First United Methodist Church will hold their 11th annual Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 30, when the downtown merchants will be celebrating Halloween. Fairy princesses and furry monsters alike can walk from car trunk to car trunk to get their Halloween treats in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church on Davis Street next to the Keyser Post Office from 5:30-7 p.m.



Thursday, Oct. 31

Trunk or Treat will be held at the Rees Chapel Methodist Church, New Creek, on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. There will be a safe car (gluten free candy). Look for the teal pumpkins. Hot chocolate and hot cider available.



Keyser Presbyterian Church, 300 S. Mineral St., will have Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m. in front of their Fellowship Hall.



Everyone is invited to visit the Pumpkin Patch in the basement of Burlington Union Church (diagonally across from Burlington Elementary School) on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. You’ll find tons of treats and lots of smiles as we welcome everyone to our church and community. Sit and visit a while---- enjoy a cup of coffee or hot chocolate.



Keyser will be observing trick or treating Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Those wishing to participate by handing out treats are asked to turn their porchlights on.



Trunk-or-Treat will be held in the Grace United Methodist Church (30 S. Mineral S.) parking lot on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Candy and other treats will be available for trick or treaters. Everyone is welcome!



McCoole trick-or-treat will be held Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. Anyone wishing to participate should leave their front porch light on.





