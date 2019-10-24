CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Indiana's Supreme Court is weighing whether to take up a lawsuit by West Virginia Del. Eric Porterfield over the 2006 parking lot brawl that left him blinded years before he was elected to office.

The Register-Herald reports the Indiana Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday. Attorneys sparred over whether Cavanaugh's Sports Bar & Eatery has an obligation to its patrons once they leave and when that responsibility kicks in.

Porterfield was severely injured in a 3 a.m. fight that began when his friend made a comment to a female patron as the crowd was leaving. The friend wound up fighting with the woman's boyfriend and others. Porterfield got involved and had his eyes gouged.

Porterfield's personal injury lawsuit claims the bar failed to take reasonable care for his safety.

