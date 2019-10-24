Sheriff's Department says armed gunman held up Hardee's at I-85 and Route 1 around dinner time Wednesday

DINWIDDIE — The county Sheriff's Department is following up on "several good leads" in its investigation of an armed robbery Wednesday night at a fast-food restaurant just south of Petersburg, one of its top officials said Thursday.

Sheriff's Major William Knott said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the Hardee's on Boydton Plank Road (U.S. Route 1) near Interstate 85. No one was injured, and Knott said there were some customers in the restaurant when the robbery went down.

Authorities are unsure just how many people might have been involved in the incident. Knott said at least one suspect was armed and demanded money from the cashier before fleeing on foot.

"We got some good information from witnesses on the scene, and we've been following several good leads [last] night and all day [Thursday]," Knott said.

A detailed description of the gunman was not available. Knott said the department is checking with adjacent businesses about the possibility of extra surveillance photos or videos.

Hardee's is one of five fast-food restaurants in the proximity of the Boydton Plank Road/I-85 interchange.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Department at (804) 469-4550, or Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. Information also may be submitted through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.