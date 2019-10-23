HOPEWELL — Hopewell volunteers are needed this fall to plant trees at Woodlawn Park with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, CBF. These native trees will beautify the area, provide shade for playgrounds, and create habitat for birds and other wildlife. The trees will also help prevent erosion and polluted runoff, leading to cleaner water in the James and Appomattox rivers.

“Hopewell has shown its commitment to increasing tree canopy in the city, which in turn improves air and water quality for the community,” said CBF Virginia Director of Outreach and Advocacy Ann Jurczyk. “Helping to plant trees this fall is a great way to be a part of Hopewell’s efforts to improve the environment.”

At Woodlawn Park, volunteers are needed to prepare the site on Friday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and plant trees Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CBF will provide gloves and all tools needed for the tree plantings. Closed-toe shoes and a water bottle are recommended. Those interested in volunteering can find more information and register in advance at www.cbf.org/hopewelltrees.

These tree plantings are part of the Hopewell Restoration Project, supported through a grant provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Forest Service through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Small Watershed Grant program, and our partner, the City of Hopewell.