Along with the rest of the nation, Jackson County Schools will observe Red Ribbon Week, October 21 - 25. The Red Ribbon Campaign was started when drug traffickers in Mexico City murdered DEA agent KiKi Camarena in 1985. This began the continuing tradition of displaying Red Ribbons as a symbol of intolerance towards the use of drugs.

The mission of the Red Ribbon Campaign is to present a unified and visible commitment towards the creation of a DRUG-FREE AMERICA.

This observance entails an intense prevention effort with many activities for students across all grade levels. Each student and staff will receive a silicone “SEND A MESSAGE, STAY DRUG FREE” bracelet.

The Jackson County Anti-Drug Coalition is sponsoring a door decorating contest with a $50.00 prize for best decorated door.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, Mayor Carolyn Rader from Ripley and Mayor Josh Miller from Ravenswood along with Blaine Hess, Superintendent of Jackson County Schools, signed the Red Ribbon Week 2019 Proclamation.