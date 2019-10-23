KEYSER - Keyser City Council member Terry Liller is resigning his position as of the end of October.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Liller, who has served on the council since 2012, made the announcement Wednesday evening during the regular city council meeting.

Liller told those in attendance that he decided he needs to spend more time with his family.

“It has nothing to do with the current council,” he said. “I’ve just reached a point in my life that I’ve been doing a lot of self examination.”

He said he has known a lot of people who continued to be busy after retirement, and often wondered why they continued to stay so involved.

“When you’re facing death and you look back on your life, you’re not going to think back on the times that you worked,” he said, adding that the time spent with family is far more important.

“I’m going to make my wife and family the priority now,” he said, adding that he will also be looking to God for guidance as to which direction his life will take.

Liller, who currently serves as the city’s streets commissioner, said he has also resigned from most of the other boards and committees on which he serves, including the Development Authority and his position as judge for the Town of Piedmont.

“The only thing I’ve asked the mayor to let me remain on is the Mineral County Planning Committee,” he said.

Mayor Damon Tillman thanked Liller for his service on the council, saying, “We appreciate everything you’ve done and we will miss you.”

Acknowledging that serving in city government has often been a source of stress and frustration for him, Liller offered words of encouragement for the mayor and council.

“You guys are doing what you have to do. Just keep plugging away at it,” he said.

It will now be up to the mayor to appoint a replacement, subject to approval by the majority of the council.

Liller’s term expires in June 2020, when the seats occupied by him, Mike Ryan and Eric Murphy come open.