Dinwiddie approves application process for neighborhood usage, including insurance requirements and penalties for any violations

DINWIDDIE — County neighborhoods desiring the use of golf carts on their community roads now have an avenue to follow in making that happen.

Last week, the county Board of Supervisors voted to allow neighborhoods where the maximum posted speed limit is 25 mph to seek designation as a golf-cart community. Such designation would not be automatic, however, as each community would have to apply to the county clerk’s office in order to put golf carts on their roads, and each approval would be weighed for merit.

County Attorney Tyler Southall said Tuesday that he was aware of only one homeowners’ association -- Waterford Landing in northern Dinwiddie --that has expressed interest in such a designation. Since Dinwiddie never had an ordinance in place before, this passage may spark other HOAs and neighborhoods in the county to consider golf-cart use.

“The ordinance that was passed did not actually authorize any communities to become a golf-cart community,” Southall explained. “It set forth procedures to become a golf-cart community and general rules that would apply [if their application is approved].”

Under Virginia law, golf carts can only be driven on public roads where the speed limit does not exceed 25 mph, Governing bodies have the authority to authorize cart operations within their localities.

Cart drivers must possess a valid state-issued driver’s license and display a slow-moving emblem on the rear of the vehicle. They also are only allowed to operate during daylight hours unless they are equipped with lights.

According to the new ordinance, communities will have to pay for and put up signs in their neighborhoods advising other motorists of slow-moving vehicles. They also will have to pay $250 fee that covers the application procedure and legal advertising of the request in local newspapers of record.

Per-cart occupant limits must be set and enforced, and there also is a $50,000 insurance requirement to cover liability issues. Violators of the ordinance would have to pay either $100 or $250, depending upon whether the violation is a repeat.

The Board of Supervisors would have the power to revoke a designation if the neighborhood does not comply with the ordinance.

Logan Barry can be reached at lbarry@progress-index.com.