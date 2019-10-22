The overdue CAFR is expected by November's end; Petersburg says reconciling numbers will be easier then

PETERSBURG - With the city’s year-late audit of its accounts expected by the end of November, City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides explained what needs to happen to have these yearly reports submitted on-time in the future.

A Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, or CAFR, is a yearly audit of a city’s accounts, completed by independent auditors, which shows the general health of that city’s finances. The report is due yearly on Nov. 30.

Ferrell-Benavides said a number of issues like staffing, confusion with the treasurer’s office and job assignments all need to be optimized to get the city back on-track with the CAFR cycle.

“What we’re dealing with now is the cleanup of previous reconciliation that wasn’t done,” Ferrell-Benavides said. “... Right now, we’re trying to do the day-to-day, and clean up the material from two years ago with staff that wasn’t here two years ago.”

Petersburg has been in somewhat of a feud with its own treasurer’s office. In 2017, City Council voted to move the tax collection duties away from that office and into its own hands. That was coupled with a staff reduction from seven to four Treasury employees. One high-level employee subsequently quit, due to the following pay cut with that move.

“We assumed all of those functions had just moved over to our side. That was not the case, but we also didn’t know all of the things she was doing behind the scenes,” Ferrell-Benavides said.

One of the main duties that employee did was reconciliations - or balancing the city’s check book - making sure revenues like bills paid from residents, end up in the correct city accounts. Petersburg discovered that at some point last year that reconciliations hadn’t been done since that employee quit in 2017.

“[The treasurer’s office] has to have at least one high-level person that really understands accounting,” Ferrell-Benavides said. “Whether we detail someone to work with him, it’s not expected that the Treasurer [himself] is supposed to do that, we’ve just got to work on finding someone.”

That job has been filled for one week since Ferrell-Benavides started in July 2017. Treasurers from Brunswick County and Roanoke have lended their consulting services in the meantime to help with reconciliations.

“Once we move forward with finishing these two CAFRs, and we’re up to speed on everything, we’ll be reconciling every month,” said Robert Floyd, director of Budget and Procurement. “It starts with the day-to-day. If we do it every month, the things we’re running into now are not an issue.”

When consultants came to prepare Peterbsurg’s accounts for its current year audit - which is due Nov. 30, and will also be late - they said that staffing the city’s finance department was the best way to make sure the CAFR could get up to date, and stay up to date.

When Ferrell-Benavides started there was one full-time finance employee, two other department employees and six consultants in that office. She said high turnover in that office caused a “loss of knowledge” as teams handling the city’s accounts were always catching up to speed on the previous year’s numbers.

Consulting firm Robert Bobb Group was brought in to steady the city’s finances in 2016. It ran the city for a short time and left, offering points to keep the city finances on-track.

“It was a whirlwind romance when the Bobb group came in here, but they were hired to come in here and just do everything,” Ferrell-Benavides said. “We didn’t teach everybody to fish. You may have written it down but you have to teach folks, you have to train them, say this is your job, this is your job.”

Finding those employees, teaching them, then keeping them for the next year’s financial cycles is proving a difficult task. Ferrell-Benavides said that salaries are pretty good, but the workload is intense.

“When you hear things in the news about the financial situation, you don’t really want to jump on board unless you want that adventure,” she said. “It will scare some people away.”

The city recently made three job offers in that finance department, and two declined for other localities.

These employees have to be skilled accountants, something that is also hard to find for government jobs.

“We’re getting to the grow-your-own [stage],” Ferrell-Benavides said. “You’re going to have to get them out of college. The private sector they've started making the workplace a better place to be and looking at the comforts.”

Through all of these budgeting troubles, last year’s CAFR is scheduled to be complete by the end of this year, while this fiscal year’s audit could start sometime in the spring, with pre-audit work taking place.

“We’ve identified a lot of deficiencies that can be overcome over time,” Floyd said. “Now that we know what they are, we can address them head-on. Obviously we have to endure the next two months, but moving forward we shouldn’t have an issue with it.”

Sean Jones can be reached at 804-722-5172 or sjones@progress-index.com