SUSSEX – The lone dissenter in a Board of Supervisors vote last week adding more acres to a solar-project area near Waverly has hinted the county might have been running "scared" when it approved an amendment to the existing conditional-use permit allowing the extra land.

On Friday, one day after the board voted 5-1 to amend the permit, Courthouse District Supervisor C. Eric Fly Jr. said he thinks everyone else might have feared that First Solar LLC's attorneys might have taken Sussex to court in order to get the extra land had supervisors not approved it. Fly claimed Sussex's attorneys already had told the board there was noting it could do to stop the project because the CUP already had been approved.

“They had basically invested money and if it were taken to court, it probably would not prevail and it would wind up in the same spot – I think that’s where most of them are,” he said. “There comes a time when you just have to step up and say 'Well, you may take us to court and we may lose.’ You just can’t always run scared every time somebody prances out [with] an attorney and threatens that they may take you to court, and so I’ve never been one to be scared off by legal actions, so that’s where we’re at, I don’t want to speak for other members of the board, but I think that’s probably where they were at – but I just couldn’t see how this benefited Sussex County at all.”

First Solar asked for the amendment to the permit after realizing that portions of the 2,700-acre parcel on which it wants to build a 118-megawatt AC photovoltaic solar farm were on swampland. The company asked for its CUP to be amended to add an additional 650 acres to the project.

“They’re just trying to cram a square bag into a round hole, and I do have sympathy for them because they did purchase all of this land, [but] sometimes we make good business deals and sometimes we make bad business deals, and if they purchased a bunch of land that they can’t use than that’s on them, not the citizens of Sussex County,” Fly said. “They brought nothing to the county, so I saw no reason to vote for it,” he said.

The land is located about three miles southwest of Waverly.

When First Solar announced plans to establish the farm in Sussex, company officials projected it would create "hundreds of jobs and contribute significant economic benefits to the county." Fly said he has not seen any proof of that. claiming that most of the workers hired for jobs such as that are temporary employees. Sussex could see some economic benefit because these workers will need a place to stay, but Fly pointed out there are no motels remotely close to the construction site.

"Ass far as the [high dollar amounts] in economic input they claim comes – that never happens,” Fly said.

Fly said he has spoken with one landowner with property near the proposed solar farm who supports the proposal, but he also claimed that owner does not live in Sussex.

“I’m a really conservative business guy, so I don’t like to tell people what they can and can’t do with their property, but then on the other hand as a Board of Supervisors member, you can’t have all of your land [tied] down by solar farms that produce nothing for the county,” Fly said.

