Public-safety personnel gather for fourth annual Chili Cookoff to benefit the Food Bank

CHESTERFIELD — Public-safety personnel in the county know their beans when it comes to enforcing the law. Last week, they got a chance to show they also know their beans when it comes to making chili.

Chesterfield hosted its fourth annual Battle of the Badges Chili Cookoff last Tuesday at the Eane-Pittman Public Safety Training Center, with the only things more protected than the law were the secret ingredients of 22 recipes cooking away in crockpots, Instant Pots and slow cookers.

The Sheriff’s Department has won the first three cookoffs in the series and was looking to go 4-for-4, with bragging rights as well as a trophy at stake.

“I take my recipe seriously and will not divulge one ingredient,” Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Bosher, the chairman of the committee that put the cookoff together, proudly stated. His victory in 2017 was sandwiched in 2016 and last year by Master Deputy Shannon Creger.

“It’s a great opportunity for first responders to get together for a friendly competition, mingle and meet some new friends and all,” said Bosher, who was sporting a pink badge in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. “It’s fun. Look around. Everyone’s happy and smiling.”

Entrants were allowed to provide toppings of any kind, and some chilis were accompanied by cornbread, shredded cheeses, cilantro, sour cream, lime wedges and more. Approximately 100 tasters showed up hungry and excited to try each entry, however they could only select one winner.

“This one has a great chance of winning,” said Fire Battalion Chief Sal Luciano as he sampled a white-chicken chili.

“This is fun sampling all the variety of chilis,” said Bermuda District Supervisor Dorothy Jaeckle. “It’s going to be hard narrowing it down to just one favorite.”

With all that public-safety personnel running around, someone had to be there to make sure everything was on the up-and-up. That self-admitted duty fell to Stylian Parthemos of the county commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

“I’m here to make sure everything’s legal,” he said wryly. “I’m surprised at how different they are from each other. They’re all unique.”

During the chili cookoff, the Chesterfield County Food Bank was present receiving canned goods from attendees.

“We appreciate our first responders and happily provide the trophy and the engraved plaques with the winners’ names that get added to the prized trophy each year,” shared Chesterfield Federal Credit Union Executive Vice President Chris Miller. “We also present the first-place winners with keepsake wooden spoons.”

Finally, after all the tastes were taken and the ballots counted, Bob Conte of the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office came in … second, ending the department’s undefeated streak. Instead, the first-place winner was Crystal Valenta with the county’s Emergency Communications Center.

“This is my second time entering. I have a standard recipe that I build on each time; it’s never the same twice,” shared Valenta. “Today, I used ground turkey, sage sausage and brown sugar. I like it to be spicy and sweet at the same time. I’m super surprised and very excited!”

Third place went to Christina Smith, human resources administrator for the fire department.

