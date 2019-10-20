NWS predicts more chances for area showers Tuesday, Friday

The remains of post-tropical cyclone Nestor completed its trek through the Mid-Atlantic Sunday, bringing some much-needed rain to the Tri-City area and setting the table for a couple of more wet days next week.

Between an inch and an inch-and-a-half of rain had been predicted to fall over central Virginia Sunday, mostly in the morning and early-afternoon hours, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield. Precipitation began trailing off mid-afternoon Sunday, giving way to drizzle, fog and a cloudy cover for the evening and overnight. Winds were sustained Sunday at around 13 mph with gusts up to 23 mph at times.

Nestor, which was born in the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall Saturday in the Florida panhandle, had lost much of its strength before reaching land. As it made a northeastern path across Georgia and the Carolinas, it was not expected to directly hit Virginia, but its western bands brushed the state, with rain as far as the Washington metropolitan area.

The NFL football game between the Redskins and the San Francisco 49ers was played Sunday afternoon in extremely wet conditions.

Rain was heavier the closer you moved to Virginia's coast. Sunday afternoon, the weather service issued a flood advisory for much of the Eastern Shore.

The NWS said the Tri-City area will experience a one-day respite from the rain on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature in the upper 60s. Clouds will thicken Monday night and bring a 70% chance of showers or thunderstorms on Tuesday.

The NWS predicts clear skies Wednesday and Thursday, with the possibility of a rainy start to the weekend on friday and Saturday.

Sunday's rain was welcomed by area farmers following an extended period of dry weather that produced drought-like conditions. It had gotten so dry that fire officials in the city of Colonial Heights and the counties of Dinwiddie, Prince George and Chesterfield issued open-fire burn bans.

All burn bans have since been cancelled.

