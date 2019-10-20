During the Ravenswood City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15, Mayor Josh Miller expressed his excitement over the surplus of City funds. Last year he noted the City only had a surplus of $17,000 where as this year it is $122,735.76.

With revenue up this year, Miller said he would like to invest that money into different special projects that the City has been working on, such as the tennis courts or a lift at the NYA Hall.

“We have some revenue to do some of these projects we have been wanting to do,” Mayor Miller said. “Let’s get it done.”

In other business:

• Ravenswood Police Chief Lance Morrison reported there were 268 calls for service answered by the department in September. He said there were no felony arrests, five misdemeanor arrests, and 74 misdemeanor citations issued.

• Morrison noted that $2,483 in fines and fees were collected during the month of September. He also said that the Ravenswood Police Department along with the Ripley Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department participated on a warrant sweep that led to several arrests and fines paid. Morrison said it was a very positive experience that turned out good results.

• Officer Colby Bush is currently attending the West Virginia State Police Academy and is doing well, Morrison said he hopes to have the two new officers attend the academy in January 2020.

• Morrison advised the council that the department is participating in LEAD, Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, which is a program that allows law enforcement officers to redirect low-level offenders engaged in drug or prostitution activity to community-based rehabilitation services, instead of jail and prosecution. According to the National Institute of Corrections, by diverting eligible individuals to services, LEAD is committed to improving public safety and public order, and reducing the criminal behavior of people who participate in the program.

• Officers are being randomly placed on school buses to help deter people from passing inappropriately, according to Morrison. Citations are being issued for violations.

• In Kevin McClain’s absence, Mayor Miller reported that the Ravenswood Fire Department responded to 56 calls during the month of September.

• Sanitary Board maintenance supervisor Bob Huffman reported that the restrooms at South Park were opened back up to the public. He said it was just a matter of days before the toilets were all plugged up again. Council decided to remove the porta-johns and close the restroom facilities for the winter months once the weather turns cold.

• The stage ceiling at the park was completed and appears to be keeping the birds away, according to Huffman. He also noted that there was an issue with a leak in the museum roof that was also addressed and fixed.

• Huffman discussed the time he has spent with Dunn Engineering regarding the Water Treatment Plant. He noted they have located some areas in the water lines that need new valves and they are prepared to replace them; however, more valves will be needed in the near future.

• Mayor Miller said they should be closing on 1 Wall Street soon. Once they have closed, they can begin moving things over to the new location.

• Katrena Ramsey reported on the Board of Parks and Recreation. Ramsey noted that co-op students, Rylin Tabor and Sam Sturm, had finished up the painting of the museum at the Riverfront Park. She noted the concrete pad for the porch and the sidewalk at the MacIntosh House have been poured, which will make easier for people with disabilities to have access.

• Ramsey said the request has been submitted for a $13,000 State Farm grant. If approved, the funds would be used to purchase radar signs to place around the schools. It would allow motorists to see how fast they are really going in a school zone and hopefully deter speeding. Ramsey said they would be mobile and could be used for city events as well.

• Ramsey reported there has been a good response concerning the Halloween House Contest, noting there had been over 3,000 views on the Facebook page. The winner will be awarded on Oct. 29.

• Benches have been sold to place along the new sidewalk at the high school, according to Ramsey. There will be a total of 10 benches.

• The Jackson County Community Foundation has approved a grant for concrete to go to both the Little League and high school ball fields as well as concrete pads for people to set up lawn chairs, etc. This would also allow the fields to be more handicapped accessible.

• Music at the Mac will be in conjunction with the Halloween Pumpkin Smash on Saturday, Oct. 19.

• Sensory Halloween Party will be from 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 27, anyone wishing to attend needs to register via Facebook.

• The Haunted History Walk will be Nov. 1 and 2. Guests will meet at the Ravenswood Library and take a walk around the town learning about places that have a haunted history.

• Brian McCommon resigned from BOPARC due to a location change. Craig Greening was nominated as his replacement.

• Denise Toler reported on Phase II of the sidewalk project at the park. She said she hoped the phase would be complete by Thanksgiving. The point property fencing is in place and they are working on completing that as well.

• Mayor Miller discussed a project regarding the placement of additional STOP signs in the city. He delegated Huffman to carry out the placement.

• Mayor Miller and the Ravenswood City Council recognized Maddie Layton, the 2019 Wild and Wonderful Arts & Crafts Festival Teen Queen, for her continued community service and representation of the City of Ravenswood.

• The next Ravenswood City Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.