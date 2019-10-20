Raven Gilliam bought three winning tickets in the same drawing

RICHMOND — Raven Gilliam wasn’t suspecting anything unusual when her sister called and told her to check the winning Virginia Lottery numbers for that day. That’s when she discovered she’d won $300,000 playing Cash 5.

“I looked at it a million times before it sunk in!” the Hopewell woman said.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 22 night drawing were 6-7-11-15-31. Gilliam had three tickets in that drawing containing those identical numbers, which means all three tickets won the game’s $100,000 top prize.

She bought the ticket at Quick Express, located at 805 S. 15th Ave. in Hopewell. She selected her numbers using a combination of family birthdays.

She said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

