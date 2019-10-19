Virginia State drops to 5-2 on season after falling to undefeated Bowie State

ETTRICK — The Virginia State Trojans football team suffered their second loss of the season Saturday, falling to Bowie State 24-14 on homecoming.

VSU led 7-0 after an eight-yard touchdown fun for quarterback Cordelral Cook in the first quarter, but that was the high tide of the Trojans afternoon. The visitors scored 17 unanswered, giving them a ten-point lead late into third quarter.

Toure Wallace gave the Trojans life, scoring a 16-yard touchdown run to close the third quarter, and cutting the lead to three, but VSU would falter in the fourth. The visiting Bulldogs added insurance to that lead on a 47 yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, and the Trojans were unable to continue the comeback attempt.

VSU led the game in several statistical categories, including rushing yards and time of possession, out-gaining Bowie State 227 to 112 on the ground and out-possessing them by 12:16. The Trojans accumulated 10 more first downs than Bowie, but couldn't convert their offensive success into points.

Cook was sacked five times and threw two interceptions in the game, though he did complete 12 of 25 passes for 134 yards and led the team in rushing, with a team-high 19 carries for 99 yards.

The loss is VSU's second of the year, and first since the season opener at Norfolk State, snapping a five-game winning streak. They will take to the road the next two weeks, visiting Lincoln and Chowan, before returning home for the regular season finale against Virginia Union on Nov. 9.