Royals defeat Thomas Dale 23-20 for first win against Knights since 2000

CHESTER — No single win holds more weight than another for Prince George. Like anyone else, the Royals want to go 1-0 every week. However, when a win snaps a 19-year drought, it must be sweet.

The Royals had not defeated the Thomas Dale Knights since 2000, and hadn’t won at Thomas Dale since 1999. That all changed Friday, as Prince George (5-2) snapped both streaks in a grind-it-out, 23-20 win.

“The biggest thing is it’s just for the kids, we tell them to keep working and good things will happen,” said Royals head coach Bruce Carroll following a Gatorade shower given by his players.

Early in the game, the Knights (4-3) jumped out to an early lead when Notre Dame-commit Chris Tyree scored on a 19-yard touchdown pass.

The defense then came up big forcing an interception from Royals quarterback Tahir Johnson. Johnson had his pass tipped at the line of scrimmage and it dropped into the hands of a Thomas Dale defensive tackle. However, the Knights offense couldn’t capitalize on the turnover.

Thomas Dale did themselves no favors on the next defensive series after an interception was called back for roughing the passer. It allowed the Royals to respond with a short field goal thanks to the foot of kicker Jalen Kohler.

The Knights’ offense took the field and made quick work of the defense. Quarterback Courtenay Burrell found his wide receiver, Jasiah Williams, over the middle. The play appeared to be over as a Prince George defender slung the receiver to the ground, but somehow Williams regained his balance and ran in a miraculous touchdown reception.

On the ensuing kickoff, Dwayne Glaze put the Royals offense in great position after a nice return. Starting the drive on Thomas Dale 38, they used the short field to cut their deficit to 14-10. Running back Curtis Allen powered his way into the end zone from three yards out.

Momentum continued to favor Prince George. A miscue on special teams put the Knights with their backs against the wall on offense. Burrell escaped the pocket for a short gain, but Thomas Dale had another inopportune penalty, this time costing them points as a holding was called in the end zone, gifting the Royals two points on the safety.

After trailing by as many as 11 points during the first half, Prince George was only down 14-12 at the halftime break.

“We felt like we were winning the game,” Carroll said. “We knew it was going to get easier in the second half.”

The Royals had their ears pinned back to begin the second, but the Knights promptly drove down the field. They took the ball into the red zone before penalties got the best of them yet again. Needing to gain a hefty chunk of yards, Burrell attempted a long pass toward the end zone but was intercepted by Prince George’s Jah’heim White, leaving potential Thomas Dale points off the board, yet again.

As the game continued, both offenses stalled until the end of the third quarter, when Thomas Dale fumbled the ball in their end of the field. Royals’ safety Amaris Dixon recovered the ball.

Allen scored his second touchdown of the game as the third quarter came to an end. Prince George held their first lead of the game 20-14 heading into the fourth.

The Knights desperately needed their offense to turn things around but it was a quick three-and-out on their next drive. A botched punt gave the Royals great field position and a chance to put the game away. However, Thomas Dale’s defense held them to another short field goal, pushing the Prince George advantage to nine with under ten minutes to play.

The Knights nearly struck early with a long run on a reverse by DeAngelo Gray. However, it was another chunk play that called back for a penalty, holding again. The setback deterred them from the endzone for just a moment, as they later scored on the drive to make it 23-20 with 3:30 remaining. It was a crucial mishap, though, with the clock working against them.

The Knights onside kick attempt following the drive was recovered by Prince George, allowing the Royals to run-out the clock and secure their fifth win of the season.

After the game, Carroll was particularly pleased with his team's defensive effort, that held Thomas Dale to just one touchdown in the second half and also came away with two timely turnovers.

“The defense played awesome. They played amazing,” Carroll said.

Carroll was very proud of the way his guys contained Tyree who he called an “amazing human being” on top of being a dynamic football player.

And while Tyree may have been the most sought after and highly regarded running back on the field Friday night, it was Allen who stole the show, scoring both of Prince George’s touchdowns and carrying the load offensively after backfield-mate Sidney Rose exited the game with a knee injury during the first quarter.

“I couldn’t have done it without my O-line,” Allen said. “We started off slow but picked up the pace and did what we had to do.”

The win is the second significant streak that Prince George has ended this season, following a 27-24 win over Dinwiddie on September 8 that snapped a 13-year skid.

Prince George is set to take on Petersburg (3-4) next week, while Thomas Dale will look to get back on track against a stout Matoaca (5-2) team.