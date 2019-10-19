School system cites cost savings, larger facility and non-reliance on the weather; seniors overwhelmingly supported it

HOPEWELL — For decades, Hopewell High School graduations were held at Merner Field, which was the ideal location sizewise. But it also meant that the school system often had to pray for decent weather on commencement days.

Last year, rain chased the ceremony indoors to the high school gymnasium, a much smaller venue. As a result, hundreds of graduates’ family members were forced to watch the ceremony on a closed-circuit broadcast elsewhere in the school.

“We work our whole high school lives for all of our family to get the chance to see us,” said senior class president Idayziah Jones.

“We grieved with them,” Dr. Melody D. Hackney said of the seniors wanting to share the watershed moment with loved ones.

Something had to change. And it did.

After an overwhelming 90% support from the class of 2020, Hopewell will hold its graduation exercises next June at the Virginia State University Multipurpose Center.

With the switch, Hopewell now joins Petersburg and Matoaca high schools in scheduling commencements at the Multipurpose Center.

Holding any event outdoors means a heavy reliability on the weather, and rain was not the only cause for concern. There was also the heat.

Because graduation is held at the beginning of summer the heat can be a health risk. According to Hackney, emergency services have been needed to treat a victim of the heat during each ceremony she has presided over.

HHS Principal Stephanie Poe said she was hearing the same concerns from her students.

“Every time we had a senior meeting, the kids were saying they wanted to move it to VSU,” Poe stated. “They didn’t like it being outside, it’s too hot and every year we have somebody pass out.”

Hackney said the School Board has considered this change each year since she took her position in 2016. However, following last year’s challenges, it became clear the board needed to give it serious consideration.

They began conducting surveys on social media and within the school but the answer was clear, change was inevitable.

“They were all overwhelming,” said Hackney.

So why the VSU Multipurpose Center? For starters, it is the closest venue in proximity to Hopewell that can accommodate such a large event. The center can seat more than 6,000 people and students will no longer have to worry about tickets. Also, it will still be live-streamed so those who can’t make the ceremony can still watch.

The change will even save “several thousand dollars” according to Hackney. The Hopewell school system will no longer have to worry about renting a stage, sound system, and then paying for everything to be set up and taken down. All of those services are included in one price by VSU.

“It will save the school district significant money,” Hackney said. “Change is hard, but it is also positive and healthy.”

Brandon Carwile may be reached at bcarwile@progress-index.com.