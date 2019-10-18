CHESTERFIELD — Two tractor-trailer drivers are facing traffic charges following a crash Friday morning that dumped coconut powder all over northbound Interstate 95 near the Woods Edge Road exit.

State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill said the accident happened around 7:46 a.m. on I-95 about a quarter-mile south of Woods Edge Road. Hill said the truck carrying the coconut powder had stopped on the right shoulder of the road when it was struck from behind by the second tractor-trailer. The accident caused a portion of the coconut powder load to be spilled across the highway. The second truck also spilled diesel fuel on the roadway.

Both truck drivers from North Carolina suffered minor injuries in the accident, but they were treated at the scene. Hill said the driver of the stopped truck was cited for improper stopping on a highway, and the driver of the second truck was cited for reckless driving and failure to maintain control of the rig.

Lanes were closed for an extended amount of time while the scene was cleared up. Hill said the state Department of Agriculture was contacted about the spillage of the coconut powder.

About an hour and a half after the accident, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported the center traffic lane and the ramp to Exit 58 were reopened. Traffic got by in the far-left northbound lane, but VDOT said the backup extended four miles innto Colonial Heights.

Hill said the investigation into the accident was continuing.