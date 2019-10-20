KEYSER - The City of Keyser's Parks and Recreation Commission has set the date for several upcoming holiday events.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The City of Keyser’s Parks and Recreation Commission has set the date for several upcoming holiday events.

In addition to the regular trick-or-treating this year, the city will be hosting a special Trunk or Treat event for downtown businesses and any individuals or organizations that want to participate.

The special event is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 5:30-7 p.m.

“I currently have 12 businesses that will be staying open for kids to go trick-or-treating,” parks and recreation commissioner William Zacot said during a recent council meeting.

According to the city’s event on Facebook, the following businesses have agreed to stay open that evening to treat the youngsters: Second chance boutique M&S Bakery Keyser Decorating and Flooring Lynn’s Art Studio 5 Star Pawn Gotham Games Minnich’s Flower Shop Martie's Hotdog Stand S+H Variety Royal Restaurant (until 6 p.m.) First United Methodist Church (Davis Street, beside the post office).

In addition, several residents and organizations have signed up to participate in Trunk or Treat, including: Lynn Robinson, Kelly Shumaker, Melissa Paugh, Tammy Boyer, W.Va. Fugitive Recovery, Faith Productions, WVU Potomac Vally Hospital, and the Parks and Recreation Committee. Anyone wishing to participate in the evening is encouraged to contact Zacot via Facebook or call City Hall at 304-788-1511.

Regular trick-or-treating will then be held Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7 p.m.

The date has also been set for the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremoney on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. and the Christmas parade on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.

Parks and Recreation is currently looking for any groups or individuals who would like to participate in the tree lighting by providing Christmas music, as well as those who would like to participate with a unit in the parade.

The route this year will go north on Main Street, turn left onto Armstrong and the parade will disband in the area of Memorial Bridge.

For more information or to sign up for either or both Christmas events, message Zacot on Facebook or call the city office at 304-788-1511.