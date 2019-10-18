Petersburg Public Schools event celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

PETERSBURG — National Hispanic Heritage Month went out with a bang as Petersburg City Public Schools hosted “Celebremos Cultura” on Oct. 15.

The event showcased local celebration of the Hispanic heritage within the City of Petersburg by bringing together students, families and employees from all of the municipality’s academic institutions.

“Our Celebremos Cultura event was a collaborative effort between the school system’s language instruction educational program and our family and community engagement department,” said Pam Bell, executive director for student advancement at Petersburg City Public Schools, in a statement to The Progress-Index.

During the event, which took place at Blandford Academy located on East Bank Street, kids, parents and city government and school employees enjoyed food tastings of tacos and nachos, along with other activities such as cultural music, crafts and instructional information.

“This was the second year that Petersburg City Public Schools has welcomed families to an event to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and we are delighted with this year’s turnout,” said Bell.

The 2019 Celebremos Cultura event was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Outside of the academy, kids and adults were running plays and passing the football, kicking around a soccer ball and practicing karate forms, of which they later performed in front of those who attended inside.

“The evening was packed with entertainment, hands-on activities, great information from community partners, IDs for children – courtesy of the [Petersburg] Sheriff’s Office – tasty food and lots of fun. Because October is National Bullying Prevention Month, we incorporated anti-bullying activities and messages into the event also,” she said.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 throughout the country every year.

Folks who are interested in learning more details regarding the nationwide celebratory recognition of the Hispanic heritage can find additional information available at www.hispanicheritagemonth.gov.

The website states that the Library of Congress, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Archives and Records Administration, National Gallery of Art, Smithsonian Institution, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the National Park Service all join together in paying tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who’ve positively enriched as well as influenced our society and nation.

