FORT LEE — The Fort Lee Playhouse is excited to present Disney’s "The Little Mermaid" as a part of the 2019-2020 mainstage season. This musical opens Nov. 1 and runs weekends through Nov. 17, 2019 at the Lee Playhouse, Building 4300 on 1100 Mahone Ave., Fort Lee.

"The Little Mermaid" follows the heroine Ariel (Shannon Holcombe) and her journey to become a woman “ready to stand.” Ariel, at first sight, falls head over “fins” in love with Prince Eric (Derek Tatum) but her struggle with forbidden love by her father, King Triton (David Atkins), makes her second guess who true family is. Ariel seeks advice from the court-composer, Sebastian (TeDaryl Perry) and her closest to a human friend, Scuttle (Joel Kimling), but is ultimately taken under her Aunt Ursula’s (Kamaron Carter) tentacle down a dark and twisted path of long time family vengeance.

"The Little Mermaid" at the Lee Playhouse is directed by Christian Storm Burks with musical direction by David Dockan and choreography by Sara Burks. The creative team includes Frank Foster, scenery; Dennis Souza, costumes; Cindy Warren, lighting; Joe Beaudet, technical director; John Redling, sound design; and Leah White, stage manager.

"The Little Mermaid" performances are Fridays and Saturdays; Nov. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16 at 8 p.m., and Sundays; Nov 3, 10 and 17 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for youth. For reservations or more information, call the box office at 804-734-6629.