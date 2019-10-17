PETERSBURG — The Petersburg Teacher Supply Closet depends on community support to keep shelves stocked, and the Central Virginia Chapter of the Norfolk State University Alumni Association stepped up Oct. 2 to do just that.

NSU alumni presented hundreds of dollars worth of much-needed items during a Petersburg School Board meeting. Among the alumni contributing were School Board Chair Kenneth Pritchett and School Board member Adrian Dance.

The Petersburg Teacher Supply Closet offers free classroom supplies for all Petersburg teachers throughout the year. The store is sponsored by the Petersburg Chamber of Commerce, staffed by the Deltas and supported by multiple community groups and individuals. More information about the Petersburg Teacher Supply Closet is available at www.petersburg.k12.va.us/domain/1100.