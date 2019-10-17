CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) will induct five new members - including Frankfort's Roger Walker - into the West Virginia Marching Band Directors Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The inductions will take place throughout the eighth annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational at the University of Charleston Stadium, Laidley Field in Charleston.

Walker, who has served as Frankfort’s band director for 20 years, was named 2019 West Virginia Bandmaster of the Year in June.

Over his two tenures as director, the FHS Concert Band has earned consistent Superior ratings at Concert Adjudication Festivals. The Falcon Marching has performed in two consecutive Presidential Inaugural Parades - for President Obama in 2013, and again for President Trump in 2017.

The Falcon Band is scheduled to participate in the invitation, and will take the field at 8:15 p.m., with Walker to be inducted immediately after their performance.

In addition to Walker, honorees include Debra Price, director of the Paden City High School marching band; A. Keith Reed, director of the Morgantown High School marching band; Gary Stewart, former director of the Point Pleasant High School marching band; and Dale Riley, former director of the Hurricane High School marching band.

Debra Price is a 1989 graduate of McDowell High School in Erie, Pennsyl­vania. She graduated from West Virginia University with a B.A. in music educa­tion. She began her career at Wheeling Park High School in 1993-94 and then went to Paden City High School in 1994-1997. Price then took 17 years off from teaching to raise her three children. She returned to teaching at Paden City High School in 2014.

A. Keith Reed is a graduate of Morgantown High School and holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from West Virginia University. He is a member of the West Virginia Band Masters Association, the Music Educators National Con­ference and Phi Beta Mu, the National Band Directors’ Honorary. Under his direc­tion, the Morgantown High School marching band has participated and placed highly in national and international field and parade competitions throughout the eastern U.S.

Gary Stewart is an assistant professor of music at University of Rio Grande in Ohio. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music education and a master’s degree in music from Marshall University in Huntington, WV. Stewart taught at Point Pleas­ant High School in Pt. Pleasant, WV, for 34 years before retiring. Stewart then joined the Rio faculty in 2001, where he teaches coursework in music, music edu­cation, and conducts the Symphonic Band.

Dale P. Riley was born in Barboursville, W.Va. He earned a master’s degree in mu­sic education from Marshall University. Riley directed the Hurricane High School band for 17 years and Vinson High School band for 9 years. He was a judge in West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia band competitions, state championships and state ratings. Riley passed away last year at the age of 82.

For more information, contact Bethany Cline, deputy curator of the department, at 304-558-0220.






