ELKINS – Samantha Jo Guinn, of Keyser, has admitted to a methamphetamine distribution charge, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

Guinn, age 31, pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, admitting to having more than 50 grams of “crystal” methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” in January 2019 n Grant County.

Guinn faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.






